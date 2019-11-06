Rain and snow expected for Thursday morning commute

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada is forecasting a messy commute for the Cornwall area for the morning of Thursday, Nov. 7.

“A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation tonight into Thursday morning. Precipitation is expected to begin as rain and then change over to light snow overnight or early Thursday morning. Falling temperatures through the morning may also cause roads to become icy or slippery. Prepare for hazardous driving conditions at times,” reads a statement on the Environment Canada website.

According to The Weather Network, rain and snow are expected to begin around 10 p.m. Wednesday evening and are likely to continue on and off until mid-Thursday afternoon.

In terms of temperature, the actual temperature will be around zero degrees Celsius throughout Thursday and going into the weekend.