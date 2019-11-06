Rain and snow expected for Thursday morning commute

November 6, 2019 at 15 h 25 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Rain and snow expected for Thursday morning commute
File photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada is forecasting a messy commute for the Cornwall area for the morning of Thursday, Nov. 7.

“A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation tonight into Thursday morning. Precipitation is expected to begin as rain and then change over to light snow overnight or early Thursday morning. Falling temperatures through the morning may also cause roads to become icy or slippery. Prepare for hazardous driving conditions at times,” reads a statement on the Environment Canada website.

According to The Weather Network, rain and snow are expected to begin around 10 p.m. Wednesday evening and are likely to continue on and off until mid-Thursday afternoon.

In terms of temperature, the actual temperature will be around zero degrees Celsius throughout Thursday and going into the weekend.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Rainfall Warning for Cornwall and area
Regional News

Rainfall Warning for Cornwall and area

CORNWALL, Ontario – It looks to be a rainy Halloween as Environment Canada has issued a Rainfall Warning for Cornwall and the surrounding region. “Rain, at times…

Rainfall warning for Cornwall and area
Regional News

Rainfall warning for Cornwall and area

CORNWALL, Ontario – Heavy rain is in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday for Cornwall and the surrounding area. “Rain is forecast to begin this evening and continue…

Nor’Westers asks township for commitment of support
Regional News

Nor’Westers asks township for commitment of support

LANCASTER, Ontario – The Glengarry, Nor’Westers and Loyalist Museum asked for a strong commitment from the Township of…