Police seek package thief

March 3, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 17 min on March 4, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting public assistance regarding a theft of a package from a Fourth Street West residence during the afternoon hours on Jan. 23, 2020.

The suspect is described as wearing blue jeans, a dark beige jacket and grey toque.

If you have any information concerning the individual pictured above, please call Constable Richard Houde at 613-933-5000 ext. 2747 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.

