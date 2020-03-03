Police seek package thief

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting public assistance regarding a theft of a package from a Fourth Street West residence during the afternoon hours on Jan. 23, 2020.

The suspect is described as wearing blue jeans, a dark beige jacket and grey toque.

If you have any information concerning the individual pictured above, please call Constable Richard Houde at 613-933-5000 ext. 2747 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.