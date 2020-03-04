John Earle Memorial Peanut Butter Drive a success

March 4, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 16 min on March 4, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Shawna O'Neill
By Shawna O'Neill
John Earle Memorial Peanut Butter Drive a success
Volunteers posing with the huge donation of peanut butter! Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario — A total of 413 jars of peanut butter were collected throughout the month of February for the Agapè Centre Food Bank. 

RELATED: Peanut Butter Challenge returns, supports Agapè

Gadbois Insurance Agency challenged community members to support our local Centre in memory of local citizen John Earle, who initiated the drive in the past.

“Peanut butter is an important staple for the Agape Centre, and an easy item to donate. Our goal was to reignite John’s fundraiser from a few years back while raising awareness of the Food Bank’s needs,” said Jason Gadbois, Owner of Gadbois Insurance Agency, in a press release.

Over 1,200 families visit the Food Bank on a monthly basis and many will leave with a jar of peanut butter for the month of March.

“We hope others will realize how important it is to support our local Food Bank, and the difference their donations make. Having exceeded our goal of 400 jars this year, we look forward to seeing what our community will be able to do next year,” added Gadbois.

Share this article

Suggested articles

CPS applauded for handling of COVID-19 quarantine
Local News

CPS applauded for handling of COVID-19 quarantine

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Police Services Board applauded the efforts of the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) for their handling…

TDCC to fund Cornwall Arts Centre $100k
Local News

TDCC to fund Cornwall Arts Centre $100k

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Tourism Development Corporation of Cornwall (TDCC) has announced that they will fund the Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre a total of $100,000, or $25,000…

SDG sees tiny 2020 tax increase
Local News

SDG sees tiny 2020 tax increase

UNITED COUNTIES, Ontario - The United Counties 2020 budget was finalized in late Feb. 2020, with an overall tax revenue increase to $50,657,845, which is a change of $2,734,137,…