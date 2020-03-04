John Earle Memorial Peanut Butter Drive a success

CORNWALL, Ontario — A total of 413 jars of peanut butter were collected throughout the month of February for the Agapè Centre Food Bank.

Gadbois Insurance Agency challenged community members to support our local Centre in memory of local citizen John Earle, who initiated the drive in the past.

“Peanut butter is an important staple for the Agape Centre, and an easy item to donate. Our goal was to reignite John’s fundraiser from a few years back while raising awareness of the Food Bank’s needs,” said Jason Gadbois, Owner of Gadbois Insurance Agency, in a press release.

Over 1,200 families visit the Food Bank on a monthly basis and many will leave with a jar of peanut butter for the month of March.

“We hope others will realize how important it is to support our local Food Bank, and the difference their donations make. Having exceeded our goal of 400 jars this year, we look forward to seeing what our community will be able to do next year,” added Gadbois.