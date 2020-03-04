SDG sees tiny 2020 tax increase

UNITED COUNTIES, Ontario – The United Counties 2020 budget was finalized in late Feb. 2020, with an overall tax revenue increase to $50,657,845, which is a change of $2,734,137, or 5.71 per cent from 2019.

The budget includes an investment of $6.5 million for capital improvements, $4 million at Dundas Manor and $2.5 million at Maxville Manor. Funds will help facilitate the construction of a new building that will alleviate space concerns at Dundas Manor and help add 38 long-term care beds at Maxville Manor.

“County Administration is aware of external pressures and we are pleased to have an approved budget that helps

our seniors, while also being fiscally responsible,” said County CAO Tim Simpson in a press release. “The work being undertaken at Maxville Manor and Dundas Manor is necessary and important to the long-term care of some of our most valued citizens.”

The residential tax rate in SDG has seen a tiny increase of 0.62 per cent, which equates to an annual

increase on an average County residential tax bill of approx. $34.35. Assessment rates set by the Municipal Property

Assessment Corporation (MPAC), have increased in the United Counties, going to $220,459 for an average dwelling

in 2020 from $215,000 in 2019.

The budget also includes an investment of $11.4 million in road resurfacing, $4.6 million in bridge repair work, andd over $1.2 million in culvert and drainage infrastructure.

“This is a responsible budget that speaks to our commitment to our seniors while also providing value to ratepayers

in SDG,” said United Counties Warden Frank Prevost, in a press release. “County Council is focused on making sound fiscal decisions that lay a solid foundation for economic growth.”

Community organizations that will benefit from the 2020 budget include the St. Lawrence River Institute ($10,000), county fairs ($9,000), Beyond 21 ($50,000), the archive digitalization project ($100,000), and OPP/RN mental health projects ($120,000).