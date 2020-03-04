TDCC to fund Cornwall Arts Centre $100k

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Tourism Development Corporation of Cornwall (TDCC) has announced that they will fund the Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre a total of $100,000, or $25,000 over the next four years.

Although the TDCC’s typical funding threshold remains at $20,000, the Board of Directors agreed to increase the amount ‘due to the significant impact the Centre can have on the community’.

“We are convinced that the Centre can have a significant beneficial effect on tourism in our area, in addition to being of tremendous significance to the development of our community,” said Etienne Saint-Aubin, TDCC Chairperson, in a press release.

The Arts Centre applied for funding through the Tourism Development Fund application process. The application was reviewed by the Advisory Committee and the Board of Directors before a final decision was made.

The TDCC also requested the City and the Arts Centre to consider establishing an Arts and Culture Coordinator position.

“We consider establishing this position to be crucial to the Centre’s success, and for a healthy relationship with essential existing facilities such as Aultsville Theatre,” added Saint-Aubin.

In a press release, TDCC representatives stated they are looking forward to witnessing the positive impact of the Arts Centre on the city of Cornwall and hopes this contribution will help the Centre to be up and running sooner.

For additional information on the Tourism Development Fund and to access the application forms, visit www.CornwallTourism.com/TDF or forward questions to Etienne Saint-Aubin, Chair of the TDCC, through

Amy Malyon, Tourism Coordinator at 613-930-2787 ext. 2285 or amalyon@cornwall.ca.