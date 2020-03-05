Cline House to feature Homecoming Queens in art show

CORNWALL, Ontario – From March 11 to May 2 Cline House Gallery will be holding a special exhibition of three female artists.

Titled “Homecoming Queens”, the show features Gaetanne Lavoie, Cori Marvin, and Stephanie Hill. All three artists are native to Cornwall, and began their creative journeys here. Each eventually left Cornwall to get new experiences and create new art in other cities.

The three have now all found their way back to Cornwall for the upcoming exhibition which will be the first time that each has featured a full collection of work in Cornwall.

Gaetanne Lavoie has lived in Kingston, Toronto, San Francisco and New York City.

She holds an MFA from the New York Academy of Art, an MFA from the San Francisco Academy of Art University, and a BFAH from York University.

“I paint the human condition,” Lavoie said of her work. “It is always the underlying theme in everything I do.”

Stephanie Hill is returning to Cornwall from Wakefield, QC. She is currently on the board of Place des Artistes de Farrellton, QC, a not for profit dedicated to promoting arts and culture in the Outaouais.

Cori Lee Marvin has been a full-time artist and illustrator for 20 years and has won numerous awards for her watercolour work. She is currently from Northumberland County.

There will be an opening reception for the show on March 12 at Cline House Gallery.

“We’ve followed their blossoming careers ever since they left Cornwall,” said Tracy Lynn Chisolm and Emily MacLeod, the exhibit organizers. “It’s an absolute thrill to have them come back home and share their works with the community.”

Lavoie will also be holding art classes at Cline House to share her experience and techniques with local artists.

The show has received support from the Cornwall Tourism Development Fund.