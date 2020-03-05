TASTE Tour Grilled Cheese kicks off

CORNWALL, Ontario – TASTE TOUR: Grilled Cheese Edition kicked off with excitement on Thursday, March 5.

Eight local restaurants are competing to see who can create the most delicious of comfort foods, all while also supporting a good cause.

Running from March 5 to March 14, each participating restaurant will be donating $1 from each grilled cheese sold to Beyond 21. The Hub for Beyond 21 is a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting adults with special needs.

The eight participants are Lancaster Pizzeria, Cold Platter Catering, Simply Jennifer, Schnitzels European Flavours, Lola’s Pub and Grub, the King George Restaurant, Brunch on Pitt, and the Birchwood Café.

“Beyond 21 is thrilled to partner with the Seaway News Taste Tour 2020 – Grilled Cheese Edition,” said Beyond 21 Executive Director Jane McLaren. “Nothing says ‘home’ like good home cooking and grilled cheese is the classic winter comfort food. Not only will you get some great home cooking, but you will also be supporting adults with disabilities helping them to gain skills for community involvement.”

Carson Killham of the Birchwood Café is grilling up the Peachy Pig, which features sourdough bread, herb roasted porchetta, peach chutney, aged cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Killham said that on day one he already had 32 people try his cheesy creation, with some customers saying it was their first time at his café and that they had come specifically to try his sandwich.

“It is nice to have the community of restaurants come together to support a good cause,” he said.

Over in Lancaster, Adam Kluver of Lancaster Pizzeria is aiming to get the coveted People’s Choice Award with his sandwich, the Local Hero.

“All of the ingredients come from local sources,” explained Kluver. “That is why it is called the Local Hero.”

The Local Hero is a combination of fresh home-made bread and thick-cut bacon from Henderson’s Grocer, Glengarry Fine Cheese & Jambal jerk aioli.

Share your experience with TASTE TOUR: Grilled Cheese Edition through TASTE the Seaway’s Instagram and Facebook page @TASTEtheSeaway .