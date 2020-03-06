Body found in burning North Glengarry home

Provided by OPP
NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – At approximately 5:40 a.m. on Friday, March 6, SDG OPP officers responded to a report of a house on fire on County Rd. 34 in North Glengarry Township.

North Glengarry Fire Department members were on scene to extinguish the fire. It was reported that there was a person inside the structure. Further investigation led to the discovery of a deceased victim inside the house.

An adult male was pronounced deceased at scene.

Investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshall (OFM) and the Coroner’s Office, assisted by SDG OPP officers and SDG OPP crime unit, are continuing the investigation.

ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION ON THE ABOVE OR ANY CRIME IS ASKED TO CALL SD&G OPP AT 1-888-310-1122 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-222-8477.

