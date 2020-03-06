OPP arrest two driving stolen vehicles

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – On March 3, 2020 at approximately 9:30 a.m. SD&G OPP and Community Street Crime officers conducted a traffic stop and intercepted a stolen vehicle on Hwy 401, South Stormont, ON. The investigation revealed that a youth driver was in possession of a stolen Gold 2019 Infiniti QX80 SUV from Toronto, Ontario. Shortly thereafter SD&G OPP officers stopped a second stolen Black 2019 Infiniti Q80 SUV from Toronto, Ontario on Hwy 401, South Glengarry, Ontario driven by an adult. Both drivers were arrested.

Olivier Belotte, 19, of Laval, QC was arrested and charged with;

– Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

A 17-year-old driver from Laval, QC was arrested and charged with:

– Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

– Fail to comply with conditions of a probation order

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall. April 30, 2020 – Belotte – April 16, 2020 – 17 year -old.