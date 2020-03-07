Local cadet wins Marine Club gold medal

March 7, 2020 at 13 h 40 min
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by 110 Stormont Royal Canadian Sea Cadets
Pictured is OCdt Patrick Cochrane, accepts plaque from Todd Jeffery First Vice President Marine Club, Oliver Hiltebrand President Marine Club and in the back Julie Lambert, Master of Ceremony Marine Club.

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Jan. 17, 2020 OCdt Patrick Cochrane was awarded the Marine Club Gold Medal for Central Region Sea Cadet of the Year 2019.

 The Marine Club Board of Directors, acting on the recommendation of the Navy League of Canada, Ontario Division presented Patrick with this award at a formal dinner at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto.  Patrick achieved the award while he was a Cadet Chief Petty Officer First Class with 110 Stormont Royal Canadian Sea Cadets in Cornwall, ON.

 Now aged out of the cadet program, Officer Cadet Cochrane joined the Canadian Armed Forces, Cadet Instructor Cadre and is working his way through the ranks while attending University of Ottawa.  OCdt Cochrane is helping out with the Kanata Sea Cadet Corps while in Ottawa.

