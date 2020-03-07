Teen makes threats to kill, assaults police with skateboard

March 7, 2020 — Changed at 12 h 28 min on March 6, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by CPS
Teen makes threats to kill, assaults police with skateboard

CORNWALL, Ontario – Harley Dumais, 18, of Cornwall was arrested on Thursday, March 5 and charged with the following:

·         Threats

·         Assault

·         Resist police

·         Assault police

·         Assault with a weapon

It is alleged on March 5 the man made threats to kill a man he does not know and police were contacted to investigate.

During the investigation, police located the man and attempted to take him into custody, at which time a struggle ensued and the man attempted to flee from police. During the struggle, the man swung a skateboard at a police officer, as well as spat at another man unknown to him.

He was subsequently taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 9.

