Local ladies get crafty

March 8, 2020 at 15 h 53 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Shawna O'Neill
By Shawna O'Neill
From left, Michelle Sauve, Owner Becky Valade and Angela Flaro. (Shawna O'Neill/Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – For the first time ever, the Creation Workshop hosted a Ladies Night event on Saturday, March 7, just ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

“I have had a lot of requests to host evenings where ladies can get together and just chat and relax and have fun without any kids running around,” said Owner Becky Valade.

Valade did not realize that International Women’s Day would fall on the same weekend of her event but feels that it is the perfect coincidence. She is hoping to continue hosting Ladies’ Nights once every two months, giving local women the opportunity to drop in, mingle and try their hand at painting at a discounted rate.

Michelle Sauve, who is new to Cornwall, said that the Creation Workshop is where she first made a cohort of crafty friends, including Angela Flaro; she is grateful for events such as Ladies night to get out and meet new people.

“There’s not a lot a whole lot of (organized events) in Cornwall where moms can get out without children,” said Valade.

