Psychic Fair sees good fortunes in Cornwall

March 8, 2020 at 12 h 51 min
By Shawna O'Neill
Soundara Rajan at the Cornwall Psychic Fair on Saturday, March 7. Shawna ONeill/Seaway News.

CORNWALL, Ontario – According to Soundara Rajan, a Stellar Astrologer and Psychic Consultant, many positive fortunes were seen among Cornwall residents who attended the Psychic Fair from March 6 to 8 at the Best Western Parkway Inn & Conference Centre.

Rajan, who started her work in 1959, has been returning to the Fair in Cornwall since 1984. She said that many people attended this weekend with questions concerning love, the economy, politics, their personal health and the novel coronavirus.

“I see they are really working hard, giving a lot of information about how to avoid (COVID-19),” she said.

Rajan said that she enjoys attending Fairs in the area, especially in Massena and Ogdensburg, as she feels their residents are more in tune to their spiritual side.

“Right now, people have lost touch (with their spirituality) and they want to get it back,” she said. “There are not many realistic (psychics) out there, there are a lot of phonies. That is not attractive to the public at all as they get conned by them.”

Rajan hopes residents explore their spirituality, extend a helping hand to others in need and stay true to themselves.

To learn more about the event, visit the Facebook page here.

