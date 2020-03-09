Rurban unveils International Women’s Day brew

CORNWALL, Ontario – For the fourth year in a row, the women of Cornwall’s Rurban Brewing have released a special brew, just in time to celebrate International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Since 2017, Rurban Brewing has produced a special “Queen’s of…” beer in order to raise funds for local organizations which promote issues that mostly impact women, or where women are generally at a disadvantage.

“It was a fun brewing process, it’s actually a lot of heavy lifting…it’s fairly physical…but the end result is always nice,” said Christina Spati.

Joining the ranks of past renditions, this year’s Queens of Ruadh is an Irish style red beer. In 2019, the team released Queens of Hops following the success of 2018’s Queens of Eire (which also commemorated St. Patrick’s Day).

“We always brew it in January,” noted Karen Rorabeck, who was working to support the team of women developing this year’s unique, sudsy flavour in anticipation of another early March launch date, to coincide with International Women’s Day.

The special beer is now available from the Rurban Brewing tap room on Cumberland street. Funds raised will be dispersed to a number of organizations later in the year. In previous years, funds have gone to a single organization, such as the Agape Centre or Counselling and Disability Services, but as noted by Rorabeck, 2020’s fundraising effort will see more organizations than ever boosted by sales of the special beer.

“This year we’ve decided that instead of one large donation we’re going to split it up into smaller donations within the community. We always keep it in the community.”