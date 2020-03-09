Seaway News to talk marketing at Co.Lab seminar

March 9, 2020 at 15 h 07 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Shawna O'Neill
By Shawna O'Neill
Seaway News to talk marketing at Co.Lab seminar
From left, Seaway News Media Strategy Manager Patrick Larose and Karine Parthenais Co.Lab Business Strategist. (Shawna O'Neill/Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Seaway News’ own Media Strategy Manager Patrick Larose is set to speak among industry professionals at the Co.Lab Hypothesis seminar on March 19 at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of this great event,” said Larose. “It’s rare that local small business owners get the opportunity to gain insight from a large group of experienced professionals like this.  If you want to take your business to the next level, but aren’t sure how, this is a great first step.”

The Co.Lab is a hub of local entrepreneurs, comprised of photographers, digital strategists, web designers and more. The local company is hosting a one-day event for small business owners and professionals who are looking for a straight-forward approach to business, branding and digital marketing.

“I’m proud of this exciting event our team has been able to put together for our community,” said Karine Parthenais, Co.Lab Business Strategist. “We hope that small business owners, community leaders and professionals alike will consider supporting our independent event in an effort to attract more current and relevant projects to our region.” 

Larose will take the stage among 20+ media savvy individuals. An official after party for the event will be held at Schnitzels European Flavours.

Tickets can be purchased online here. To learn more about the Co.Lab, visit their website thecolabcafe.com.

