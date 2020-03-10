Akwesasne murder suspect extradited to Canada

March 10, 2020 at 9 h 58 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Photo of Victor J. Lazore provided by AMPS.

AKWESASNE – The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service (AMPS) announced late on Monday, March 9 that they had taken Victor Lazore, 33, into custody.

Lazore is facing a First Degree Murder charge in the death of Jeffrey Arquette-Lazore.

Arquette-Lazore died of a gunshot wound on Aug. 11, 2019 at his residence in Kanatakon.

On Aug. 28, AMPS released a Canada wide warrant for Victor Lazore’s arrest, but Lazore was already in custody in NY state since Aug. 16.

On Feb. 24, 2020, an extradition request for Lazore was granted and he was transferred into AMPS custody on March 5 and is currently awaiting trial.

“I would like to thank our investigators for their hard work and effort put forth in this lengthy investigation, I also want to thank our policing partners for their help in effecting the arrest,” said AMPS Chief Shawn Dulude.

