The RRCA releases Flood Outlook Statement

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) expect that when the snow will melt and on the days of the week when it rains there will be an increase of water levels and flows over the upcoming weeks.

“The current short-term forecast indicates daytime high temperatures above zero with the chance of precipitation, which is favorable for ongoing snow melting. The expected melt will increase water levels and flows over the coming weeks and may result in flooding in low-lying areas,” reads a statement from the RRCA.

The RRCA says that residents should take the necessary precautions to protect their property, such as:

• Ensuring sump pump is clear, in good working condition and has a backwater valve

• Ensuring easy access to a portable backup generator and pump

• Ensuring downspouts are clear and the outlet is as least 3 meters from the dwelling

• Securing items that might float away as flows increase

• Removing valuable items from basements or lower floors that could be subject to flooding

• Keeping emergency phone numbers handy

On Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12, it will be close to zero degrees while on Friday, March 13 it will be at six degrees with some light rain.

This statement is in effect until Monday, March 16, 2020.