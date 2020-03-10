Williamstown man wins 6/49 second prize

March 10, 2020 at 14 h 42 min
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by OLG
Williamstown man wins 6/49 second prize
John Szpivak.

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ontario – John Szpivak of Williamstown has that “6/49 feeling” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $64,595.90 in the Feb. 19, 2020 draw. John matched five numbers plus the bonus number to win the prize.

The 68-year old engaged father of four and grandfather of two discovered his win by using the Ticket Checker at a retailer. “The screen said Congratulations, Big Winner! I checked it again to make sure I saw it correctly,” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “The store was busy so I left and went to an appointment and kept thinking, holy guacamole!”

John, a real estate appraiser and business owner, plans to invest some of his winnings into his business. “This opens so many doors for us,” he smiled.

“This is a stupendous moment and a real windfall, but the real win is the people I have around me to share this with,” he concluded.

LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $12.9 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,390 jackpot wins and 321 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Boundary Rd. in South Glengarry.

Share this article

Suggested articles

The RRCA releases Flood Outlook Statement
Regional News

The RRCA releases Flood Outlook Statement

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) expect that when the snow will melt and on the days of the…

Akwesasne murder suspect extradited to Canada
Regional News

Akwesasne murder suspect extradited to Canada

AKWESASNE - The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service (AMPS) announced late on Monday, March 9 that they had taken Victor Lazore, 33, into…

Alexandria businesses get $25K
Business

Alexandria businesses get $25K

ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - Two Alexandria businesses are receiving $25,000 each to help them grow. On Friday, March 6, the Cornwall & the Counties Community Futures Development…