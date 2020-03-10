Williamstown man wins 6/49 second prize

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ontario – John Szpivak of Williamstown has that “6/49 feeling” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $64,595.90 in the Feb. 19, 2020 draw. John matched five numbers plus the bonus number to win the prize.

The 68-year old engaged father of four and grandfather of two discovered his win by using the Ticket Checker at a retailer. “The screen said Congratulations, Big Winner! I checked it again to make sure I saw it correctly,” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “The store was busy so I left and went to an appointment and kept thinking, holy guacamole!”

John, a real estate appraiser and business owner, plans to invest some of his winnings into his business. “This opens so many doors for us,” he smiled.

“This is a stupendous moment and a real windfall, but the real win is the people I have around me to share this with,” he concluded.

LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $12.9 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,390 jackpot wins and 321 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Boundary Rd. in South Glengarry.