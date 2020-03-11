EOTB releases plan to help grow local labour market

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB) recently published a local Labour Market Plan for the city of Cornwall, which sites shortages of skilled labour as a serious obstacle for some companies, especially trades workers who rely on apprenticeships.

According to the EOTB’s survey, 55 per cent of their own respondents pointed to shortages of skilled labour as the biggest obstacle to apprenticeships.

“Local companies continue to find challenges to find skilled experienced workers,” said Martha Woods, Executive Director of the Eastern Ontario Training Board. “The report highlights collaborative actions to address labour shortages as well as efforts to assist workers to upgrade their skills.”

Cornwall’s Division Manager for Economic Development, Bob Peters, is able to point to multiple employers seeking to fill hundreds of positions.

“There are currently over 200 job postings on the ChooseCornwall.ca website, representing over 400 open positions. These employment opportunities are from wide mix of employers, including small, medium and large companies,” said Peters. “Beyond that, we are aware of a number of major Cornwall employers that will continue to expand their workforces well beyond the second quarter, representing an additional 200 jobs. A number of local retailers have recently held career days, and Walmart Logistics is holding a job fair next week.”

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey takes a different viewpoint of Cornwall’s hiring climate. The survey is a quarterly survey of local employers in Cornwall to measure and forecast hiring patterns in the city.

According to their second quarter survey, Cornwall can expect a net three per cent loss in hiring over the course of this quarter. Of businesses surveyed, three per cent said they plan to hire, three per cent say they plan to cutback, 93 per cent plan to remain the same with the remaining one per cent unsure.

“With seasonal variations removed from the data, Cornwall’s second quarter Net Employment Outlook of minus three per cent is an eight percentage point decrease when compared to the previous quarterly Outlook,” said Anne-Marie Lanthier of Manpower’s Brockville office. “It is also a 26 percentage point decrease from the Outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a weak hiring pace for the upcoming months.”

Walmart Logistics, the largest employer in Cornwall will be holding a Job Fair on March 18 at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

“The Cornwall Distribution Hub is a respectful, supportive team-based environment where associates can further their careers in warehousing and leadership,” says Kayla Steele, Human Resources Administrator with Walmart Logistics. “We offer competitive wages and health benefits, along with company matched pension and stock purchase plans.”