Morbern named one of Canada’s best managed companies

CORNWALL, Ontario – Morbern Inc. based on Boundary Rd. in the Cornwall area, was named one of the top Best Managed Companies in Canada by Deloitte.

The Deloitte Best Managed Companies Program recognizes Canadian, privately-owned companies with annual revenues of $25 million or more.

“It’s an enormous honor to be named as part of this prestigious group,” said Morbern CEO Mark Bloomfield. “To become a successful company requires buy in from every employee as we work toward a common goal, and this award reflects well on each and every member of the Morbern team.”

Morbern is one of 26 companies to receive the designation this year, and was the only business in Eastern Ontario to receive the award this year.

Morbern was nominated for the Best Managed Companies Program in the summer of 2019 and passed two levels of screening to become a finalist in the fall.

“In 2020, the bar is raised even higher for Best Managed companies as the program continues its expansion beyond Canadian borders, now in 21 countries worldwide,” said Peter E. Brown, National Co-Leader of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program and Partner, Deloitte Private. “As the network of Best Managed companies continues to grow, the stakes get higher – as these companies are increasingly aware of their competition, globally. This year’s select group of winners should be especially proud of their achievements and of this designation.”

The full list of this year’s winners can be found on the Deloitte website.