Province closes publicly funded schools for three weeks

March 12, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 53 min on March 12, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
ONTARIO – In an announcement made on Thursday afternoon, March 12, the province of Ontario has schools to keep students home for three weeks.

The province is extending March Break for publicly funded schools by two weeks amid concerns over COVID-19.

“The health and well-being of Ontarians is our government’s number one priority,” reads a joint statement from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliot and Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “Since we first learned of COVID-19 as an emerging public health issue, Ontario has been diligently monitoring the developing situation to protect the health and well-being of all Ontarians.  We have also taken decisive action to ensure the province’s health care system is positioned to be ready for any scenario.”

The decision was made based on advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health,  Dr. David Williams and was approved by the Lieutenant Governor in Council.

Schools will remain closed from March 14 to April 5.

“We recognize the significant impact this decision will have on families, students, schools, as well as the broader community, but this precaution is necessary to keep people safe,” the joint statement goes on to read. “Our public health system has demonstrated remarkable responsiveness to COVID-19 and these measures we are putting in place will ensure that we continue to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario and thereby protect children and families across the province.”

