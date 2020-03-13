CCVS students stand with Wet’suwet’en

March 13, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 28 min on March 12, 2020
Reading time: 2 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
CCVS students stand with Wet’suwet’en
Tanice Jock, Janie Johnson and Angelina Roundpoint were three of the organizers of the lunchtime protest at CCVS in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation on Thursday, March 12, 2020 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Students at Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS) held a second protest in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

The Wet’suwet’en, located in BC, are protesting the planned construction of the Coastal Link Gas Pipeline through their territory. The protest has lead to demonstrations of sympathy and support across Canada.

RELATED: Local demonstrations continue, protesting B.C. pipeline

The protest organized during lunch hour at CCVS on Thursday, March 12 was organized and led by indigenous students from Akwesasne. There are roughly 200 indigenous students at CCVS, making up nearly a quarter of the school’s total population.

“I would like the RCMP to realize that you can’t drink oil and you can’t eat money,” said Tanice Jock, Grade 12 student at CCVS and one of the protest organizers. “What they are doing is selfish to the land.”

The school staff were notified of the protest, and endorsed the students right to self-expression.

“This gives the students a voice and a way to get involved,” said CCVS Vice Principal Marty Dettman.

The protest organizers said they planned the event to take place during their lunch break because they wanted to show that it was not about missing class.

“It is what we want to stand up for. We are not out there for publicity. We are out there for a right reason,” said Janie Johnson, another Grade 12 CCVS student. “We are standing up for our people and our land.”

One of the other protest organizers, Angelina Roundpoint explained that this protest was open to everyone who wanted to stand with Wet’suwet’en.

“You don’t have to be indigenous to care about the environment,” she said.

In February, the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne released a statement of solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en protests.

In early February, Akwesasne residents briefly stopped traffic on the Seaway International Bridge as a protest over the treatment of the Wet’suwet’en people.

READ MORE: Pipeline Protest on Seaway Bridge stops traffic

Share this article

Suggested articles

CCH sends volunteers home, SLC cancels trips amid COVID-19 concerns
Local News

CCH sends volunteers home, SLC cancels trips amid COVID-19 concerns

CORNWALL, Ontario - Local organizations are taking steps to mitigate a possible outbreak of COVID-19. While…

Locals celebrate Youth Wellness Hub launch
Local News

Locals celebrate Youth Wellness Hub launch

CORNWALL, Ontario - A celebration is currently underway until 5 p.m. at the Youth Wellness Hub on Wednesday, March 11, recognizing…

Morbern named one of Canada’s best managed companies
Business

Morbern named one of Canada’s best managed companies

CORNWALL, Ontario - Morbern Inc. based on Boundary Rd. in the Cornwall area, was named one of the top Best Managed Companies in Canada…