Kinsmen Pizza Party postponed

CORNWALL, Ontario – Another Kinsmen Club of Cornwall event has been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic: the Pizza Party.

Kinsmen Club members and the Pizza Party Committee decided to suspend the event planned for March 27.

“All indicators point to the threat from COVID-19 over the next few weeks or more, and we have an obligation to do our part to mitigate community transmission and uphold the health and safety of the public, ticket holders and our members and volunteers,” read an official Kinsmen Club statement.

The organization apologized for any inconvenience and expressed its remorse towards the situation.

“It’s the right decision,” said Pizza Party Chairman Rick Shaver.

“Kinsmen and our national association risk management and liability make this decision a safe one for our community, and the postponement will allow for the situation to clear up,” confirmed Kinsmen President Robin McIntosh.

The organization is currently looking into hosting the event in June or September of this year. Ticket holders will be contacted to discuss a new date and/or refund.