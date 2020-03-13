What is canceled, closed amid coronavirus pandemic

CORNWALL, SDG & AKWESASNE – A number of events taking place across the region have announced their cancellation or postponement due to growing global concerns and cases of the novel coronavirus.
Similarly, a number of organizations have announced certain closures and directions from Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) recommendations.
Seaway News will continue to update readers of the growing list of affected services/events, within this article, as all information becomes available…
*UPDATED AT 2:48 P.M. ON FRIDAY, MARCH 13*
- All South Stormont recreation programming and facility rentals are cancelled as of March 14.
- Benson Centre, Civic Complex arena, walking track and meeting rooms, Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services meeting room is closed to the public until further notice.
- Harlem Globetrotters, Women’s Day Show and Seedy Saturday are cancelled.
- Richelieu Day Care Centre will be closed as of Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m.
- The Aquatic Centre is closed as of Friday, March 13 at 10:30 p.m.
- The 2020 Spring Home and Leisure Show has been postponed under EOHU direction. The choice of rescheduling the 2020 show will be made by March 27.
- The Cornwall Kinsmen Pizza Party has been postponed; a reschedule date has yet to be determined.
- The 66th annual Kinsmen Music Festival has been cancelled.
- All provincially funded schools will be closed for three weeks, from March 14 to April 5.
- CCH has cancelled all volunteer related activities.
- SLC Cornwall has cancelled all on and off campus events between March 12 and April 10. All school related travel has also been cancelled.
- Nav Centre has cancelled the 4th annual Wonderful World of Whiskey Show from March 26 to 28.
“I am asking everyone in our community to prepare, not panic,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement. “The decision to close facilities, cancel events and encourage social distancing was not made lightly, however, we believe these actions are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19.”