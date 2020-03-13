What is canceled, closed amid coronavirus pandemic

March 13, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 48 min on March 13, 2020
By Shawna O'Neill
What is canceled, closed amid coronavirus pandemic
CORNWALL, SDG & AKWESASNE – A number of events taking place across the region have announced their cancellation or postponement due to growing global concerns and cases of the novel coronavirus.

Similarly, a number of organizations have announced certain closures and directions from Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) recommendations.

Seaway News will continue to update readers of the growing list of affected services/events, within this article, as all information becomes available…

*UPDATED AT 2:48 P.M. ON FRIDAY, MARCH 13*

“I am asking everyone in our community to prepare, not panic,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement. “The decision to close facilities, cancel events and encourage social distancing was not made lightly, however, we believe these actions are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

