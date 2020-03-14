Locals melt over Taste Tour grilled cheese

March 14, 2020 at 16 h 22 min
By Shawna O'Neill
From left to right, Grilled Cheese judges were Jordan Wheeler, tastebuds Pat Larose and Matt Girgis, Holly Smith, Matt Drouin, Matt Fox and Tammy Hood from Beyond 21. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL & SDG, Ontario – Amid growing global health concerns, locals have been finding comfort and solace in the welcoming, melt in your mouth delight of Taste Tour grilled cheese sandwiches, available from March 5 to March 14.

Each of the eight participating restaurants is donating $1 from every grilled cheese sold to Beyond 21. The Hub for Beyond 21 is a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting adults with disabilities and different needs.

The eight participants this year are Lancaster PizzeriaCold Platter CateringSimply JenniferSchnitzels European FlavoursLola’s Pub and Grubthe King George RestaurantBrunch on Pitt, and the Birchwood Café.

Judges made their way to each location on Friday, March 13 and the results of this year’s winners will soon be released.

Many long-time Taste Tour participants took to social media, a few tagging @tastetheseaway on Instagram, sharing their experience with the tour. Taste also had the opportunity to get the insight of some first-time participants.

“I tried the peachy pig at the Birchwood Café,” said Steph Hart. “I really enjoyed it; I’m a huge fan of cheese and fruit so its the one I wanted. (I’m) pretty sad its not going to be on the menu forever.”

Hart said she appreciates how Taste Tours encourage locals to get out of the house, support a local restaurant and try something they normally wouldn’t.

“It’s great (Beyond 21 is)a part of it. It’s very important to promote and give them inclusivity,” said Hart.

“I never had this before and I have never heard of Beyond 21,” said Jackie Brunet, who was happy she participated and tried the Meatloaf & Mac Grilled Cheese at Brunch on Pitt. Brunet was recommended by a local podiatrist.

Executive Director of Beyond 21 Jane McLaren could not agree more and hopes the event can become an annual staple.

“It’s so exciting, seeing all the things on Facebook. People in our personal circles have tried (multiple grilled cheese sandwiches),” said McLaren, who was also happy to see Matt Fox, member of Beyond 21 and Tammy Hood, staff of Beyond 21, on the judging panel.

READ MORE: List of participants for TASTE TOUR GRILLED CHEESE

Don’t forget to vote for your favourite here.

