North Dundas teen charged with sexual assault

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – As a result of a sexual assault investigation conducted by members of the SDG OPP and the SDG OPP Crime Unit, an 18 year old resident of North Dundas Township was arrested on March 9.

Investigation indicated the victim had been sexually assaulted, threatened and had property damaged by the accused. The accused also drove recklessly while in a vehicle together.

The 18-year old resident of North Dundas, Ontario faces charges of:

– Sexual Assault (two counts)

– Mischief

– Uttering Threats

– Dangerous operation

– Forcible confinement

The accused held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall court.

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources available to help. You can visit the Victim Services of S.D.G. & A. which is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing assistance to individuals who have been victimized as a result of a crime or tragic circumstance; for assistance call 613-938-8900 or toll free 1-866-264-8900.

A call can also be placed to ASAP (Assault and Sexual Abuse program).

Victim Help:

– Health-care related: 613-938-4240 ext. 4552

– Counselling: 613-938-4240, ext. 4658 or 4567

– If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.