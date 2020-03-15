Man charged with theft from four local businesses

CORNWALL, Ontario – Derek Mayer, 37, of Cornwall was arrested on March 12 and charged with the following:

· Theft under $5000 x 4

· Breach of probation x 5 (for attending a certain business and failing to keep the peace)

· Breach of release order (for attending a certain business)

It is alleged between January and March, the man had attended four local businesses and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the stores on any occasion.

Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 12, police located the man and took him into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.