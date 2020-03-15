SD&G Warden in self-isolation

March 15, 2020 at 19 h 26 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
SD&G Warden in self-isolation
Frank Prevost. Submitted photo.

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – Frank Prevost, Warden of the United Counties of SD&G for 2020 and Mayor of the Township of South Glengarry has placed himself in self-isolation after returning home from an eight day cruise.

The United Counties made the announcement in a press release on Sunday evening, March 15.

“I was out of the country for eight days on a cruise with my family. I am in good health and show no signs or symptoms of COVID-19,” said Warden Prevost. “As a precautionary measure and following the advice of the federal government, I will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days.”

Prevost encouraged the public to practice thorough hand washing, social distancing, and self-isolation as is being recommended by healthcare professionals.

“During the self-isolation period, I will continue working remotely and fulfilling my duties as best as possible as both Mayor of South Glengarry and Warden of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry,” said Warden Prevost.

