North Glengarry Councillor passes away

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – With a heavy heart, the Township of North Glengarry announced the passing of Councillor Mike Depratto over the weekend. He was 68-years-old.

“Very sad news today with the passing of Councillor Mike Depratto. Mike was an amazing father,husband, friend and devoted community champion,” reads a statement from North Glengarry Mayor Jamie MacDonald. “He has served this community his whole life..serving as president of The Lions Club, Alexandria Glens, Chamber of commerce, Minor Hockey and Glengarry Soccer League to name a few. He was a strong voice on council and I relied on his opinion often. You will be missed Mike. Rest In Peace friend you are back with Cathy.”

Depratto was also serving as the current First Vice President of Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO), and was past President of Minor Hockey.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have just learned of the passing of Mike Depratto. He was HEO’s current 1st VP and has been an integral part of HEO for many years including President of HEO Minor. He will be truly missed and was such a positive voice for us,” reads a statement from HEO.