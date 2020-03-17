Fines Home Hardware supporting family fun

CORNWALL, Ontario – Fines Home Hardware is supporting families and kids during the ongoing social distancing due to COVID-19.

Last week the provincial government announced that March Break would be extended for two weeks because of COVID-19. In response, Fines Home Hardware is selling toys and games for 35 per cent off at their locations in Cornwall and Ingleside.

“It’s a scary time for all of us and when you add to it not being able to take our kids out like we normally would, it significantly adds to the stress,” said Scott Fines of Fines Home Hardware. “My wife and I were thinking of activities for us and our kids and thought it would be a good idea. Obviously we are going to struggle financially through this whole situation but we felt a little cut to these type of products might help families and encourage people to stay inside.”