Grocery stores providing safe time for shopping seniors

CORNWALL, Ontario – Some local grocery stores are offering safe times for seniors to shop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No Frills in Cornwall opened early on March 17 and will do so again on March 18 so that seniors can shop with less risk of coming into contact with someone who is sick.

“We have received a lot of inquiries about possibly opening earlier to allow seniors a chance to get in first thing in the morning before the other shoppers and we are going to give it a trial run,” said a statement on the No Frills Cornwall Facebook page.

The store opened a half hour early at 7:30 a.m. so that seniors can come and shop.

“We ask that other customers please respect the normal 8 am opening time and give our seniors a chance to get in early,” the statement from No Frills went on to say. “If this trial run is successful we will look at a more permanent or regularly scheduled option.”

Chartrand’s Your Independent Grocer in Alexandria also introduced a senior shopping hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. seven days a week.

“We ask all shoppers to respect this request and to kindly shop during the appropriate time frames,” reads a statement on Chartrand’s Facebook page. “At 9 a.m., the store will open for regular business, allowing all shoppers to do their groceries. We thank ALL our customers for their patience and respect during this busy time. Our staff are truly working around the clock to make sure everything is available and spotlessly clean. We ask you to please STAY HOME, if you are feeling ill in order to help us and our community to stay healthy.”