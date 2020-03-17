Our Kinsmen, Our Community, Our Health

March 17, 2020 at 14 h 55 min
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall
Our Kinsmen, Our Community, Our Health
Pictured here:  Debbie DeGray and Kaylee Malyon, RPNs at CCH; Melanie MacPhee, Interim Manager of Surgery and Clinics; Amy Gillespie, CCHF Executive Director; Dr. Garry Weinberg, Urologist and Chief of Surgery; Andrew Walton, Director of Surgical Services; and long-time Cornwall Kinsmen Club member, Rick Shaver. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – A century in Canada, 87 years in Cornwall, generations of Kinsmen have worked hard to make a difference right here at home. Part of their exceptional legacy is the support they have provided to help doctors, nurses and staff keep our community healthy. From the rebuild of our current Cornwall Community Hospital to campaigns bringing MRI and our Addiction and Mental Health Centre to life, Cornwall Kinsmen Club has helped make exceptional care a reality.

In celebration of their landmark anniversary, the Kinsmen made a $25,000 donation to Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation for the purchase of a new urology table. This important piece of equipment helps better accommodate a patient’s comfort and assists medical personnel during essential urological and prostate exams.

“Every week over 25-30 patients undergo examinations in the urology clinic at Cornwall Community Hospital. The new urology table will ensure our procedures provide the utmost in comfort and care during a sensitive time for our patients,” said Garry Weinberg, Urologist and Chief of Surgery at CCH.  “The Kinsmen Club’s gift is truly appreciated by the medical staff who use it and by the patients we care for – it’s a gift with real practical benefit for the community.”

