City launches new helpline

CORNWALL, Ontario The City of Cornwall announced on Wednesday, March 18 that it has opened a helpline for residents with any concerns or requests for support.

The phone number is 613-933-6282 ext. 3129, and will be open from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by bilingual staff members. If the line is busy, residents are asked to leave a voicemail which will be returned.

The City has also established a page dedicated to informing the public about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected municipal services. The web page can be found here.

Other important City and health contacts at this time include:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit – 1-800-267-7120, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cornwall City Hall – 613-932-6252, open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Emergencies – 911

“It is our hope that this line will help us reach residents who don’t use any of the channels we’ve been using to communicate updates,” read a City statement.