OPP seize $4M in drugs in South Glengarry

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On March 16, 2020 at 2:24 p. m., members of the Stormont Dundas &Glengarry OPP with the assistance of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 401 in South Glengarry Township. This resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs (suspected cocaine) and Canadian currency. The estimated street value of drugs seized is $4.2 million.

Ellis Salgado Minaya, age 19 of Montreal, QC, was arrested and charged with;

– Possession of a controlled substance for purpose of trafficking – cocaine

The accused was held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to appear Ontario court of justice in Cornwall.

Acting CSCU Detective Staff Sergeant Dean Canham states “This arrest will have a significant impact within our communities and we recognize the trafficking of illegal drugs has a serious impact on community safety.”