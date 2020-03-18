Second positive case of COVID-19 in Eastern Ontario Health Unit region

PRESCOTT-RUSSELL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) reported that there was a second positive case of COVID-19 in their region in a media release on Wednesday, March 18.

The patient is a male in his 60s from Prescott-Russell. The man was tested on March 14, late in the day on March 17 his results came back positive for COVID-19.

The man has been in self-isolation since March 14 and has been experiencing mild symptoms.

“Having another confirmed case in our area is not unexpected given the transmission of this virus around the world,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “This case is also imported from outside of Canada. Our current containment process aims to identify and isolate individuals to limit the spread into our community and it is working.”

The man returned from a trip to the United Kingdom on March 11 and began experiencing symptoms later that day.

Dr. Paul believes that at this point there is no evidence of community spread.

“We will continue to work collectively through personal hygiene precautions and community-based public health measures in keeping with the provincial government’s declaration of a State of Emergency in Ontario,” he said.

In the meantime, the EOHU recommends that people avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, travel only when necessary, and wash their hands.