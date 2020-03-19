High winds in forecast for Friday

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada is forecasting high winds for the Cornwall region for Friday, March 20.

“A strong cold front will sweep across the regions late Friday morning and Friday afternoon. A band of scattered showers or thunderstorms is expected to develop just ahead of the front,” the Environment Canada Special Weather Statement reads. “Winds gusts near or in excess of 90 km/h will be possible in some areas as the band moves through. Given that the showers and thunderstorms are expected to be scattered, strong wind gusts will only affect some areas with low confidence as to the locales most likely to be affected.”

According to The Weather Network, rain should be expected throughout the day on Friday, with thunderstorms beginning around 10 a.m. Wind gusts are expected to be as high as 56 km/h in the afternoon, with a high temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.

It will be cold over the weekend with the high of around zero on both Saturday and Sunday.