High winds in forecast for Friday

March 19, 2020 at 13 h 41 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
High winds in forecast for Friday
Yorkshire Terrier with hair in the wind

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada is forecasting high winds for the Cornwall region for Friday, March 20.

“A strong cold front will sweep across the regions late Friday morning and Friday afternoon. A band of scattered showers or thunderstorms is expected to develop just ahead of the front,” the Environment Canada Special Weather Statement reads. “Winds gusts near or in excess of 90 km/h will be possible in some areas as the band moves through. Given that the showers and thunderstorms are expected to be scattered, strong wind gusts will only affect some areas with low confidence as to the locales most likely to be affected.”

According to The Weather Network, rain should be expected throughout the day on Friday, with thunderstorms beginning around 10 a.m. Wind gusts are expected to be as high as 56 km/h in the afternoon, with a high temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.

It will be cold over the weekend with the high of around zero on both Saturday and Sunday.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Most school boards to strike next Friday
Regional News

Most school boards to strike next Friday

ONTARIO - Teachers unions across the province have threatened to strike on Friday, Feb. 21 as an act of solidarity against their employers and the province. The largest…

Ontario MPs lobby PM for flooding action
Regional News

Ontario MPs lobby PM for flooding action

OTTAWA, Ontario - In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Ontario MPs expressed concern and asked for action to mitigate seasonal flooding in their ridings. All…

The RRCA releases Flood Outlook Statement
Regional News

The RRCA releases Flood Outlook Statement

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) expect that when the snow will melt and on the days of the…