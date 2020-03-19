South Stormont implements burn ban

March 19, 2020 at 10 h 57 min
By Nick Seebruch
SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – Effective March 19, the Township of South Stormont has implemented a burn ban.

“Due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the precautions taken across the country with work from home, social distancing, self isolation, etc. Fire Chief Gilles Crepeau has implemented a Burn Ban for the Township of South Stormont effective immediately, March 19, 2020,” reads a statement from the Township. “South Stormont Fire and Rescue resources must be utilized sparingly during this time, in order to adequately protect the community in the event of an emergency.”

So far, South Stormont is the only municipality in the region to implement a burn ban due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The Burn Ban will be in place until further notice. We appreciate the community’s cooperation and understanding as we cope with unique and trying situations across the country and the world,” the statement from South Stormont goes on to read.

