Cornwall defers all property tax payments

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall City Council has voted unanimously to defer property taxes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first two property tax payments due on March 31 and April 30 have been postponed to May 15 and June 15 respectively.

The property tax deferment applies to all property tax rate payers, whether they be Commercial, Industrial, or Residential.

There will be no interest applied to the postponed payments.

“This is really serious, this is beyond serious for small businesses. It will be a tough go,” said Councillor Claude McIntosh.

Those businesses and individuals who are on preauthorized, 10-month payment plans, will have to contact the City of Cornwall Finances department to cancel them, otherwise their payments will be withdrawn as scheduled. To contact the City’s Finances Department email taxation@cornwall.ca or call 613-930-2787, ext. 2317.

“There will be a financial impact to the municipality, it is unclear what that might be. It depends on how long this goes,” said Cornwall CAO Maureen Adams.

Council did not rule out the possibility of extending the deferments as the pandemic develops.

Water and Waste Water bills will still be due as scheduled.

“I want to remind people that we are interconnected here. Landlords are connected to tenants, and tenants are connected to landlords and businesses are connected to customers. We are connected a the end of the day,” said Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement.