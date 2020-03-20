Province moves to support at home learning

ONTARIO – The province of Ontario has introduced a new at home learning program in partnership with TVO called Learn at Home.

The program was developed in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which lead the province to close schools for three weeks.

“The Learn at Home initiative will help mitigate ‘learning loss’ during this period of uncertainty,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “Our plan will provide interactive teacher-led math supports to keep students learning and empower all students to learn key skills with an emphasis on STEM education, while also arming parents with resources to support them as their kids learn at home.”

The educational content is being created and/ or curated by TVO on a range of their platforms.

In addition to their TVOKids YouTube channel, they are creating three additional channels, one for math, one for science, and one for language.

TVOKids will also be providing educational content and courses through their traditional television channel as well. Check their program guide for full details.

TVO Mathify is another math resource created in partnership between TVO and the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT).

Mathify offers real time help with homework from grades six to 10 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week.

For more information about the province’s Learn at Home initiative, see their press release online.