EOHU orders more businesses to close as a result of pandemic

March 22, 2020 — Changed at 17 h 57 min on March 22, 2020
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Dr. Paul Roumeliotis of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit. Seaway News file photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU)’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis has issued an order of closure for more businesses as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The order closes all daycare centres, all barber shops, all places of worship, all gyms and fitness centres, all tattoo parlours, body piercing, nail services, electrolysis services, and other aesthetic services.

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) warned that failure to comply could result in serious fines.

“Failure to comply with the order could result in a fine up to $5,000 for individuals or $25,000 for corporations,” reads a CPS tweet.

These closure orders come on top of orders for restaurants to close all dining areas which was made by the provincial government on March 17.

The orders from the EOHU were released on Sunday, March 22 after a third case of COVID-19 was discovered in the Eastern Ontario region.

