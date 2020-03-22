Third case of COVID-19 in Eastern Ontario

EASTERN ONTARIO – The Ontario Ministry of Health has confirmed a third case of COVID-19 within the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s (EOHU) jurisdiction.

The case is a male in his 30s. It was not immediately specified where in Eastern Ontario the individual is from, but it could be SD&G, Prescott-Russell or Cornwall.

The first two cases of COVID-19 discovered in Eastern Ontario were both from Prescott-Russell, the first was a nursing student at St. Lawrence College, a female in her 40s, and the second was a man from Prescott-Russell in his 60s. Both are self-isolating and improving. Both of these individuals contracted the virus while travelling outside of Canada.

The third case in the region is listed as self-isolating, but it is not immediately clear whether he contracted COVID-19 as the result of travel, or whether this is the region’s first case of community transmission.