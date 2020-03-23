Fourth case of COVID-19 in EOHU region

EASTERN ONTARIO – The Ontario Ministry of Health listed a woman in her 60s in Eastern Ontario amongst the latest cases of those infected with COVID-19 in their morning update on Monday, March 23.

The woman is currently in self-isolation, and it is believed that she contracted the virus through close contact with another infected individual.

The first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region was a woman in her 40s who is from Prescott-Russell, but is a nursing student at St. Lawrence College.

Last week, the second case of COVID-19 was discovered in a man in his 70s, also from Prescott-Russell. These first two cases were linked to travel.

Yesterday, a third case of COVID-19 was discovered in a male in his 30s who works at the Ottawa hospital, but there has been no word on how he contracted the virus.

This latest fourth case is the first possible case of community transmission in the EOHU region.

The total number of cases in the province of Ontario is 489 as of March 23 at 10:30 a.m.