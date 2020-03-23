Fourth case of COVID-19 in EOHU region

March 23, 2020 at 11 h 38 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Fourth case of COVID-19 in EOHU region

EASTERN ONTARIO – The Ontario Ministry of Health listed a woman in her 60s in Eastern Ontario amongst the latest cases of those infected with COVID-19 in their morning update on Monday, March 23.

The woman is currently in self-isolation, and it is believed that she contracted the virus through close contact with another infected individual.

The first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region was a woman in her 40s who is from Prescott-Russell, but is a nursing student at St. Lawrence College.

Last week, the second case of COVID-19 was discovered in a man in his 70s, also from Prescott-Russell. These first two cases were linked to travel.

Yesterday, a third case of COVID-19 was discovered in a male in his 30s who works at the Ottawa hospital, but there has been no word on how he contracted the virus.

This latest fourth case is the first possible case of community transmission in the EOHU region.

The total number of cases in the province of Ontario is 489 as of March 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Coping with anxiety during COVID-19
COVID-19 News

Coping with anxiety during COVID-19

CORNWALL, Ontario - In an interview with Seaway News, Angele D'Alessio a Mental Health Promoter with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) talked about coping with…

Non-essential businesses mandated to close tomorrow
Business

Non-essential businesses mandated to close tomorrow

ONTARIO - Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday, March 23 that all non-essential businesses in the province of Ontario will be mandated…