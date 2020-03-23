Non-essential businesses mandated to close tomorrow

ONTARIO – Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday, March 23 that all non-essential businesses in the province of Ontario will be mandated to close for two weeks as of 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

“This was a tough decision, but the right decision, as this is no time for half measures,” said Premier Doug Ford. “But I have said from day one we will, and we must, take all steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of every Ontarian must come first. The health of you, your children, your grandparents and friends depends on all of us doing our part.”

The government stated that businesses that can organize work from home protocols or other contingencies will be permitted to remain in operation. Essential services related to groceries, medicine, other essentials and their associated supply chains will continue to remain open.

A full list of businesses required to close will be listed by the province online tomorrow. The government will also release a 1-800 number on Wednesday for any inquiries.

“Based on the advice of Dr. Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, and the experts at our Command Table, Ontario is taking further action to contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “These enhanced measures are necessary to protect the health and well-being of Ontarians. Nothing is more important.”