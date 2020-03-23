Restaurant owner supports truckers

MONKLAND, Ontario – Katrina Elstub of Katrina’s Corner Kitchen wanted to do her part during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial government ordered all restaurants to close, and many other businesses in the region have also been closed.

Even if they were not closed, many individuals are actively practicing self-isolation and are working from home.

One group that cannot work from home are truckers, a demographic that Katrina is very familiar with, and who are regulars at her diner.

This past weekend, Katrina made free lunches and coffee to distribute to truckers at stops in the Cornwall area.

“I’m doing this because I serve truckers all year round,” she said. “They come in all the time.”

Katrina went and distributed the lunches at the truck stops on Boundary Rd. and Brookdale Ave. in Cornwall.

“I’m getting a lot of good feedback,” she said. “I can’t continue this for too long, but I tried to do what I could.”