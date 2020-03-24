Cornwall closes play structures

March 24, 2020 at 14 h 59 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Cornwall closes play structures
The municipal play structure in Lamoureux Park (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall announced on Tuesday, March 24 that it was closing all public play structures in the city.

“Play equipment, including swings, slides, and benches, are not cleaned or sanitized regularly. The closure of this equipment is one of several steps taken by the City of Cornwall to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” reads a statement on the City’s website.

Tennis courts and basketball courts are also closed. The city will be posting signs to inform the public of the closures in English and in French.

“Residents may still choose to take walks in City parks, including the waterfront trail. The City of Cornwall recommends that residents do so with caution. They should follow social/physical distancing rules, maintaining a two metre distance between themselves and others,” reads the City’s statement.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Le BSEO ordonne la fermeture immédiate de plusieurs types d’établissements
Cornwall Express

Le BSEO ordonne la fermeture immédiate de plusieurs types d’établissements

CORNWALL, Ontario - En réaction à un nombre accru de cas du COVID-19 acquis dans la communauté en…

Ontario suspending hydro peak hours
COVID-19 News

Ontario suspending hydro peak hours

ONTARIO - The province of Ontario is suspending time-of-use rates for individuals and small businesses for the next 45 days. They made the announcement on March 24. During…