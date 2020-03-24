Cornwall closes play structures

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall announced on Tuesday, March 24 that it was closing all public play structures in the city.

“Play equipment, including swings, slides, and benches, are not cleaned or sanitized regularly. The closure of this equipment is one of several steps taken by the City of Cornwall to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” reads a statement on the City’s website.

Tennis courts and basketball courts are also closed. The city will be posting signs to inform the public of the closures in English and in French.

“Residents may still choose to take walks in City parks, including the waterfront trail. The City of Cornwall recommends that residents do so with caution. They should follow social/physical distancing rules, maintaining a two metre distance between themselves and others,” reads the City’s statement.