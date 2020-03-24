Former Mohawk District Chief passes away

Alexander John Roundpoint, 65, of 19 McDonald Road, unexpectedly passed away Friday evening, March 20, 2020 at his home.

Alex was born December 15, 1954 in Cornwall, the son of Shirley Roundpoint and the late John Nolan. He was raised on Cornwall Island by his grandparents, the late Mitchell and Annie (Jocko) Peters. He attended schools on Cornwall Island and Cornwall. On June 18, 1983, he married Betty McDonald at St. Regis Catholic Church.

Alex was a truck driver with Lafarge Concrete, Roundpoint Construction, and NYS Department of Transportation until becoming disabled. He served his community as a Mohawk Council District Chief for Kawehnoke in the 90’s and a member of the Hogansburg Akwesasne Fire Department. Alex strongly supported youth sports in the Akwesasne community, was instrumental in the construction of the Anowarakowa Arena, was honored as an inductee into the Ontario Lacrosse and the Akwesasne Lacrosse Halls of Fame in 2005, and was awarded the Presidents Cup in 1995 and 1997 for leading the Akwesasne Thunder Lacrosse Team into championships.