Ontario suspending hydro peak hours

March 24, 2020 at 14 h 52 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Ontario suspending hydro peak hours

ONTARIO – The province of Ontario is suspending time-of-use rates for individuals and small businesses for the next 45 days. They made the announcement on March 24.

During the rate change, electricity prices will be fixed to the off-peak rate of 10.1 cents-per-kilowatt-hour.

“During this unprecedented time, we are providing much-needed relief to Ontarians, specifically helping those who are doing the right thing by staying home and small businesses that have closed or are seeing fewer customers,” said Premier Doug Ford. “By adopting a fixed, 24/7 off-peak rate, we are making things a little easier during these difficult times and putting more money in people’s pockets for other important priorities and necessities.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Le BSEO ordonne la fermeture immédiate de plusieurs types d’établissements
Cornwall Express

Le BSEO ordonne la fermeture immédiate de plusieurs types d’établissements

CORNWALL, Ontario - En réaction à un nombre accru de cas du COVID-19 acquis dans la communauté en…

Cornwall closes play structures
COVID-19 News

Cornwall closes play structures

CORNWALL, Ontario - The City of Cornwall announced on Tuesday, March 24 that it was closing all public play structures in the city. "Play equipment, including swings, slides,…