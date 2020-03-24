Ontario suspending hydro peak hours

ONTARIO – The province of Ontario is suspending time-of-use rates for individuals and small businesses for the next 45 days. They made the announcement on March 24.

During the rate change, electricity prices will be fixed to the off-peak rate of 10.1 cents-per-kilowatt-hour.

“During this unprecedented time, we are providing much-needed relief to Ontarians, specifically helping those who are doing the right thing by staying home and small businesses that have closed or are seeing fewer customers,” said Premier Doug Ford. “By adopting a fixed, 24/7 off-peak rate, we are making things a little easier during these difficult times and putting more money in people’s pockets for other important priorities and necessities.”