Mandatory quarantine for returning Canadians

CANADA – Canadians returning to the country after midnight on March 25 will be subject to a mandatory 14 day quarantine due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, March 25, in a press conference with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Health Minister Patty Hajdu.

An exception for this quarantine will be essential workers. The quarantine order will not apply to those who arrived in Canada before midnight on March 26, but they are still being encouraged to self-isolate for 14 days and not go shopping, have friends over, or be out at public events.

Those under quarantine will be prohibited from travelling on public transport to their place of quarantine. They will also not be permitted to quarantine in the same home as vulnerable persons.

Those who are in transit in Canada when the quarantine comes into effect, will be required to quarantine in place.

“For those travellers who are arriving at one of the four international airports and connecting, they will be asked to quarantine in place in those cities for 14 days and we will provide the accommodation and meals for those situations,” said Minister of Health Patty Hajdu.

The federal government will be collecting contact information of all returning non-essential workers and will be conducting random screenings to ensure that the quarantine is being adhered to. Anyone who violates the Quarantine Act could face fines or arrest.