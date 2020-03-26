Centre 105 seeking support

CORNWALL, Ontario – Located at Trinity Anglican Church, Centre 105 has supported members of the community by starting their days with healthy breakfasts. The Centre seeks to continue to provide that support during the ongoing pandemic, but they say they are quickly running out of supplies.

Instead of having their usual sit-down breakfasts, the Centre has begun distributing bagged lunches as a part of their social distancing practices.

The Centre’s operating times are 8:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this has been the first week of our agency’s new format, which is offering bagged meals through a window of our building. This is instead of our regular, sit-down breakfast. Our new method of helping those in need has been a learning curve, but we at Centre 105, as well as the individuals who use our service, have adapted,” said Taylor Seguin, Program Coordinator at Centre 105.

The Centre is quickly running low on their food stocks and other supplies and are seeking the following items.

Styrofoam / Plastic food containers with lids

Styrofoam/Paper/Plastic disposable cups and lips

Cookies, Granola bars, small snacks

Bread

Sandwich meats, canned tuna, canned ham

Eggs

Becel margarine

Juice boxes

Seguin explained that the Centre was also taking mail-in monetary donations.

“Centre 105 accepts financial donations. During this difficult time, sending a financial donation can be a great way to help out,” said Seguin. “Cheques can be made payable to Centre 105 and mailed to Centre 105, 105 Second St. West. Cornwall, On. K6J 1G4. We also accept donations on our website, via credit card, at www.centre105.ca”

“I believe what we are doing is very important and I see how our participants rely on our program,” said Seguin. “I believe our numbers will continue to rise, as this pandemic continues. Our agency is becoming more and more important in our community, as those suffering from food insecurity continue to face many challenges. We definitely need support if we are going to be able to continue offering our program, in this new manner, long term.”