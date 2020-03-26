Restaurants permitted to sell alcohol with takeout and delivery

ONTARIO – On Thursday, March 26 the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced an amendment to the provincial emergency order that closed all restaurant dining rooms across the province.

All restaurant and bar dining areas were closed by Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday, March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants were only allowed to provide food takeout and delivery services.

Bars and restaurants are now being permitted to sell alcoholic beverages alongside food for those takeout and delivery orders between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Additionally, grocery stores which sell alcohol are being permitted to start selling at 7 a.m. to accommodate special shopping hours for seniors and others who are vulnerable to COVID-19.

Finally, all liquor, gaming and cannabis licenses are being extended for three months.

“Everyone at the AGCO is concerned for the individuals, families, businesses and communities affected by this virus. We are working closely with the Government of Ontario to find ways of supporting Ontarians and the sectors we regulate during these challenging times,” said Jean Major, Registrar and CEO of AGCO.